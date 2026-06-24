5-star center Bamba Touray transferring to Prolific Prep (Fla.) for junior season

One of the top prep basketball programs in the nation is getting a massive addition to its roster for the 2026-27 season.

Five-star center Bamba Touray, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2028 cycle, is transferring from IMG Academy (Fla.) to Prolific Prep (Fla.) for his junior season. The program announced his arrival on Wednesday.

The 7-footer from Senegal remains one of the top recruits in all of high school hoops. In addition to being the No. 3 recruit, he’s also the top-ranked center in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

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Touray, to no surprise, continues to stack offers. Earlier this month, he added Indiana and Ole Miss to his offer sheet. He also told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi on Wednesday that Kentucky, Georgia, Florida State and Miami were among other programs showing interest early on.

Scouting Bamba Touray

Earlier this month, Rivals’ Jamie Shaw discussed why Touray is one of the top prospects in the nation regardless of class:

“There is a fluidness to Bamba Touray’s game that is unique for players of his size. He is able to switch ends quickly, slide his feet on the perimeter, and is a natural rim protector as he switches down a lineup. There is so much upside that he brings on the defensive end of the floor. However, the upside comes from the shooting touch. While he is still putting together his balance points and shot load – maybe that comes with added strength – he is capable of stepping out and knocking down threes off the catch. Touray still has a ways to go when it comes to strength and reps, but what he brings is not only coveted at the highest levels of the game, it is very unique among humans.”

More about Prolific Prep

Prolific Prep, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a renowned basketball academy that offers a high-level athletic and academic program for student-athletes. The school focuses on developing basketball skills and providing elite training while ensuring strong academic performance. Prolific Prep’s rigorous curriculum prepares students for college and professional opportunities. Known for its competitive basketball teams, the academy fosters a culture of excellence, discipline, and personal growth, aiming to produce well-rounded individuals both on and off the court.

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