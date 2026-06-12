5-star North Crowley (Texas.) cornerback John Meredith III ruled ineligible for 2026-27 season

Five-star Fort Worth North Crowley (Texas) cornerback John Meredith III has been ruled ineligible to play varsity football next season. This came as a shock after the five-star prospect announced in January that he would be transferring to from Euless Trinity (Texas.)

The number two recruit in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings, the class of 2027 prospect is one of the most sought-after in the nation. He currently has offers from both Texas and Texas A&M, as well as Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, and Oklahoma, among multiple other offers.

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“North Crowley five-star cornerback John Meredith III, the No. 1 recruit in the Dallas area and one of the premier players in the country, has been ruled ineligible for varsity football for next season.” Dallas Morning News writer Greg Riddle announced in his report. There were also additional details included.

After transferring in January, Meredith was ruled ineligible for transferring for athletic purposes at a committee vote during the week. Following this announcement, North Crowley and Meredith will have an opportunity to appeal; it comes as a striking blow to their state title hopes.

Last season, the Panthers failed to defend their 6A D1 state crown, reaching the Texas UIL 6A Division 1 Regional Final. Losing out to Allen Eagles (Texas.) in the state quarterfinal, the blow of losing their blockbuster transfer will make their hopes of returning to state championship glory that much more difficult.

Ranked 23rd nationally and sixth in the state, according to Rivals Composite Rankings, included on their roster is three-star class of 2028 safety Brock Lacy, four-star UCLA committed cornerback Jerry Outhouse, and three-star class of 2027 tight end Jeramie Cooper.

However, Meredith III was by far the crown jewel of its roster for next year. After being ruled ineligible for his senior year, the five-star prospect will turn back to the recruitment trail. Currently, Rivals RPM has him ruled to remain in Texas and commit to the Texas Longhorns, after he recently completed an official visit with them.

Outside of that, there is still hope of appealing the DEC ruling to the UIL, according to the reports that have emerged. But as it stands, Meredith III’s varsity career is over.