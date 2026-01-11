5-star SG Jordan Smith Jr. dominates again in latest win for Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

Playing for one of the top high school boys basketball teams in the nation, Paul VI Catholic (Va.) senior five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. continues to look like one of the best players in the nation.

The Panthers are competing at the Capitol Hoops Challenge in Maryland this weekend and the dominant DMV program defeated Davidson Day (N.C.) 56-52 on Saturday. Smith Jr., to no surprise, carried the load.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder dropped 34 points on 12-22 shooting and also had six rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block. He did so in front of John Wall, too:

Jordan Smith Jr. showed out today in front of John Wall at the Capitol Hoops Challenge 💪



34 points

12/22 FG

9/10 FT

6 rebounds

3 steals @PVIHoops @sm23itty pic.twitter.com/8aB6lORisT — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) January 10, 2026

Smith Jr. continues to look unstoppable no matter the opposition. Behind the five-star, PVI has risen to No. 3 nationally in the Massey Ratings. The Panthers boast wins over the likes of John Carroll (Md.), Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Principia (Mo.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), St. John’s College (D.C.) and Bishop McNamara (Md.).

Smith Jr. remains uncommitted

Many of the top prospects in the 2026 cycle remain uncommitted and that includes Smith Jr. The No. 7 overall prospect and No. 3 SG — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — recently updated his recruitment with Rivals’ Joe Tipton.

Arkansas, Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Syracuse and Indiana are all battling for the PVI star. A commitment could come anytime from February through April. For now, Smith Jr. is focused on closing his high school career with a bang.

“Just to show that I’m a really good leader on and off the court,” Smith Jr. said when asked about his goals this season. “This is my last year of high school, so just to come out here and have fun with my brothers, win championships, and just create bonds overall. Just to show that I’m a good dude on and off the court.”

