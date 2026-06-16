5-stars Beckham Black and Kaleena Smith sign historic ESPN merchandise deal

Southeastern Prep (Fla.) five-star Beckham Black has made NIL history following the signing of a recent merchandising deal. The class of 2027 recruit is signing the deal off the back of a busy summer, including a standout performance at the NBPA top 100 camp.

Black was also named as a finalist for the 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U17 National Team World Cup roster. The sixth-best prospect in the nation, according to Rivals Industry Rankings, fresh off a season on the grind circuit with Southeastern Prep.

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“For the first time ever, SCNEXT and ESPN are signing two high school basketball players to merchandising deals: the #1 girls player on the SC NEXT 100, Kaleena Smith, and the #2 boys player on the SC NEXT 100, Beckham Black. Black is the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.” ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed today.

Following the announcement, both Black and Ontario Christian (Calif.) point guard Kaleena Smith became the first high school athlete ever tied to an official ESPN NIL deal. Smith, a class of 2027 prospect, is a five-star and the number one-ranked girls’ high school basketball player in the nation.

This is the second time the Knights’ point guard has made NIL history. In 2024, she signed a deal with Adidas, making her their first high school women’s basketball NIL partner. This opened the doors for the likes of Caleb Holt, Tay Kinney, Oliviyah Edwards, and Kate Harping to also sign deals with the company.

Last season, Smith helped guide her school to the 2026 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships open division title. The five-star point guard put up 24 points in the open division state championship game against the number one seed, San Jose Archbishop Mitty (Calif.), finishing her junior year with a 31.5 point average.

Meanwhile, Black helped guide Southeastern Prep to a Grind Session World Championship final. putting up a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists, the Falcons would ultimately fall to a 63-68 defeat against Fort Lauderdale Prolific Prep (Fla.). Black finished the season with a 16.4 point average.

“It made all the sense in the world to team up with Kaleena and Beckham as they bring their A-game to audience connection both on and off the court.” ESPN’s Kaitee Daley, senior vice president of social, digital, and streaming content, revealed in the press release.

Following the announcement, Black and Smith have become the faces of ESPN’s SportsCenterNext merchandise campaign, their official brand and platform dedicated to high school sports. The collection can be viewed on ESPN’s merchandise website, with both players front and center.