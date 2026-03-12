55-year old Florida high school football rivalry ending in 2026

According to a report by the Palatka Daily News assistant sports editor Corey Davis, a 55-year Florida high school football rivalry will be coming to an end for the 2026 season.

Per Davis’ reporting, the annual rivalry between Crescent City and T. Dewitt Taylor due to the latter dropping its varsity program for the upcoming fall entirely because of a lack of players. Pierson Taylor plans to field a junior varsity program and take a one-year hiatus before reevaluating having a varsity team once again in 2027.

Crescent City had a down year in 2025, falling below the .500 mark after going 8-3 in the 2024. The Wildcats-Raiders rivalry had begun back in 1959 and continuously played annually since 1970.

Last season the Wildcats only won one game on the field against Bronson during the regular season and fell to the rival Raiders, 22-6. Taylor has gone through a string of consecutive losing seasons, with five straight since 2020 when the Wildcats went 6-4.

Both teams are apart of the ever growing Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) Atlantic League division, which is set to have 42 teams in 2026.

The Raiders ended this past season with a 4-6 record and finished ranked No. 465 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings, with the Wildcats finishing 1-8 and at No. 549, respectively.

A rivalry that started in 1959 and has been played annually since 1970 between small town rivals Crescent City and Pierson Taylor will take at least a one-year hiatus after Taylor announced dropping to junior varsity next year. pic.twitter.com/xDtxBPad8s — Corey Davis (@ByCoreyDavis) March 11, 2026

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.