6-foot-9 wide receiver commits to Davenport University

A ton of buzz surrounded the Gibbs (Fla.) football program during the summer and heading into the 2026 season with the arrival of 6-foot-9 wide receiver Mike Broxton to the team.

Recognized by many as one of the tallest high school football recruits in the country at the wide receiver position, Broxton received recognition nationally for his height snagging passes. Now Broxton will get a chance to do so on the collegiate level.

According to an announcement via social media, Broxton announced he is committing to Davenport University. Broxton finished the 2025 as the leading receiver for the Gladiators, hauling in 26 passes for 370 yards and also made 14 tackles, batted away four passes on defense.

“What’s impressive is he’s already a football player in my opinion,” Gibbs head coach Herbans Paul said back May of 2025. “He’s out there and not dropping any passes. He’s a natural. I’m lost for words when I watch him. I thought we’d have to do a lot of work with him, but that’s not the case at all. (His teammates) are surprised. I think he’s a name everyone is already being looked at. I’ve never seen anyone like him.”

Broxton also plays on the Gibbs’ boys basketball team and has appeared in 12 games for the Gladiators, averaging 11.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

The Gladiators ended this past season finishing ranked No. 285 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Gibbs High School

Gibbs High School, located in Saint Petersburg, FL, is a historic public high school known for its strong commitment to academics, arts, and athletics. As home of the Gladiators, Gibbs fosters a spirited student body and a legacy of excellence. The school offers specialized programs including the Pinellas County Center for the Arts (PCCA), known nationwide for producing top artistic talent. GHS emphasizes leadership, diversity, and college and career readiness.

