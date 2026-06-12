7A champions Tuscaloosa County (Ala.) headline stacked AHSAA slate

AHSAA 7A state champions Northport Tuscaloosa County (Ala.) is one of many teams scheduled to take part in today’s AHSAA June Scholastic Event. An opportunity for prospects to showcase their talents in front of D1 scouts, the event takes place today at the Finley Center.

With many teams slated to attend, the AHSAA announced the colleges that will be attending the event ahead of today’s action. Included in that were Auburn University, Auburn, Jacksonville State, and Texas A&M, among others.

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“We’re excited to welcome college coaches from across the region to the AHSAA Boys June Scholastic Event this weekend at the Finley Center in Hoover! The schools shown have already confirmed their attendance, with more college coaches expected to join us to evaluate Alabama’s outstanding student-athletes during these two days of summer basketball competition.” The AHSAA announced on social media.

After a number of teams were scheduled for the event, last year’s 7A state champions will play two games on the day. The Wildcats are coming off the back of a historic year, capturing their first state title since 1960 with a win over Hoover (Ala.) at BJCC’s Legacy Arena. This ended the Buccaneers’ three-year run of dominance.

With no nationally ranked prospects on their team, the Wildcats overcame a Buccaneers side led by four-star prospect Jackson Sheffield. A Vanderbilt commit, the class of 2026 prospect was the second-best player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, averaging 15.0 points in his senior year.

With the four-star prospect moving on to play D1 basketball, Hoover will have to look to create new stars after the Vanderbilt signee played a key role in guiding them to three straight titles. That starts today, with games against Dothan (Ala.) and Saraland (Ala.) scheduled.

Also included in today’s slate is a matchup between AHSAA 4A state champions Fairhope (Ala.) and Tuscaloosa County, as well as the participation of 3A state champions Montgomery Academy (Ala.) and 5A state title holders Birmingham Wenonah (Ala.) among many other significant matchups.

All of the action will be livestreamed as reported by the AHSAA, tipping off today. The 4A state title holders will be the first state champions on the court at 12 .p.m. local time against Huntsville Whitesburg Christian (Ala.). Meanwhile, the 7A state champions are taking on Clay Chalkville (Ala.) at 1.p.m. local time