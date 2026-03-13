Aaron Rodgers to be inducted into Pleasant Valley High School Hall of Fame

Though Aaron Rodgers hasn’t decided on returning for a 23rd NFL season or retiring from football, he picked up another accolade from his high school alma mater.

Action News Now’s Kelli Saam reported that Pleasant Valley High School will induct the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player into their Hall of Fame. Rogers will be inducted during the PVHS Sports Boosters’ annual Viking Legacy fundraising dinner on April 18.

In addition to playing varsity basketball and baseball, Rodgers was a two-year starting quarterback at Pleasant Valley and finished with 4,421 passing yards. He established the school’s single-season record for passing yards (2,466 in 2001) and the single-game record for all-purpose yards (440) and touchdowns (6).

After his high school football career, Aaron Rodgers played for Butte Community College, where he led the team to the NorCal Conference championship. He transferred to the University of California, Berkeley, and played for two seasons.

As a First-Time All-Pac-10 member during his junior year, NFL draft experts believed that he could be the first overall pick in 2005. However, Alex Smith went first overall, while Rodgers fell to the Green Bay Packers at 24th.

It turned out to be a fantastic decision for the Packers because Rodgers led one of the NFL’s most storied franchises to victory in Super Bowl 45. In addition to his four MVP awards, he is also a four-time First-Team All-Pro member and a ten-time Pro Bowler. He also led the league in passer rating four times, passing touchdowns twice, and completion percentage once. These achievements made him a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Aaron Rodgers also played for the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers after his 18-season stint with the Green Bay Packers. He owns the all-time NFL record for the lowest interception percentage in a season (0.3 in 2018) and most consecutive pass attempts without an interception (402).