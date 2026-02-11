AHSAA announces Oakwood Adventist allowed to compete in postseason due to court injunction

Less than a week after the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) deemed Oakwood Adventist Academy (Ala.) ineligible for the Class 1A postseason, the association had to reverse course on Tuesday.

According to a statement by AHSAA executive director Heath Harmon, the association will allow Oakwood Adventist Academy to participate in the state’s Class 1A boys basketball tournament to obey a court injunction. Oakwood Adventist had been previously eliminated from the Class 1A state playoffs due to exceeding the 30-game rule for the regular season. The Mustangs had made an appeal to the AHSAA’s Central Board of Control, which was denied.

“The Montgomery County Circuit Court has entered a TRO that Oakwood Adventist Academy be allowed to participate in the Area 16 Basketball Tournament. The AHSAA will abide by the Court’s Order,” Harmon said in the official statement on allowing Oakwood Adventist Academy to participate in the postseason.

Oakwood Adventist Academy, which is has a overall record of 15-16, had broken the 30-game maximum limit a basketball team can play during the regular season. The Mustangs played their 31st game of the season in a 65-43 loss to Whitesburg Christian Academy.

If Oakwood Adventist Academy didn’t play the Feb. 3rd matchup against Whitesburg Christian academy, they would’ve remained an eligible participant for the AHSAA postseason. The Mustangs without the injunction would have been watching from afar as the program is one of the favorites to win a Class 1A state championship this winter.

Last season, the Mustangs finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 25-9 and reached the Class 1A state semifinals.

