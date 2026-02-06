AHSAA denies top-ranked boys basketball team from playoffs due to rule violation

A top-ranked Alabama high school boys basketball program has been disqualified from the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) playoffs due to a rule violation.

According to an AL.com report on Friday, Oakwood Adventist Academy (Ala.) has been eliminated from the AHSAA’s Class 1A state playoffs due to exceeding the 30-game rule for the regular season. The Mustangs made an appeal to the AHSAA’s Central Board of Control, which was officially denied, thus effectively ending Oakwood Adventist Academy’s season.

In the letter from the academy to the AHSAA, it stated that Oakwood felt the punishment was went too far “as if the team had broken a rule involving an ineligible player, rather than playing too many games”, and that the penalty was not appropriate for what Mustangs were being sanctioned.

Oakwood Adventist Academy, which is has a overall record of 15-16, broke the 30-game maximum limit a basketball team can play during the regular season. The Mustangs played their 31st game of the season in a 65-43 loss to Whitesburg Christian Academy.

If Oakwood Adventist Academy didn’t play the Feb. 3rd matchup against Whitesburg Christian academy, they would’ve remained an eligible participant for the AHSAA postseason. Instead, the Mustangs will be watching from afar as the program would’ve been one of the favorites to win a Class 1A state championship this winter.

Last season, the Mustangs finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 25-9 and reached the Class 1A state semifinals.

