Alabama city reviewing proposal to use $30k towards Clay-Chalkville football state title rings

Clay-Chalkville (AL) accomplished what every high school football team in the state of Alabama look towards doing. Going undefeated and capping it with a state championship.

The Cougars pulled that very feat off on their way to winning the AHSAA’s Class 6A state title in 2025, but now a proposal is on the table for the City of Clay to see if they can help the football team with championship rings.

According to a CBS 42 report, the City of Clay will revisit later this month a proposal that would see the municipality transfer $30,000 from city reserve funds towards state championship rings for the football program. Problem, per the report, is the constitutional issues this may come as the city cites Article IV, Section 94 of the Alabama Constitution, which strictly prohibits any municipalities from making appropriations that benefit private individuals, which would include the Clay-Chalkville football team.

“The question is whether this $30K expense meets the criteria of serving the public good,” City of Clay mayor Jane Anderton said via the report. “If city officials and residents pull together and work as hard as our football team and their coaches, we can identify private donors to cover this cost. Together, we can find creative solutions that honor our champions while upholding our legal and ethical responsibilities.”

Clay-Chalkville finished with a 16-0 record and as the No. 3 in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

