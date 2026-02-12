Alabama court rules in favor of AHSAA; Oakwood Adventist basketball eliminated from postseason

What has been a whirlwind last several days for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and Oakwood Adventist Academy (Ala.) basketball team was finally settled in court on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals decided to uphold the AHSAA’s original ruling to eliminate the Mustangs from the Class 1A postseason. Oakwood Adventist has been officially eliminated from the 1A state playoffs due to exceeding the 30-game rule for the regular season. The Mustangs had previously made an appeal to the AHSAA’s Central Board of Control, which was denied.

Oakwood Adventist Academy, which has a overall record of 15-16, had broken the 30-game maximum limit a basketball team can play during the regular season. The Mustangs played their 31st game of the season in a 65-43 loss to Whitesburg Christian Academy.

If Oakwood Adventist Academy didn’t play the Feb. 3rd matchup against Whitesburg Christian Academy, they would’ve remained an eligible participant for the AHSAA postseason. The Mustangs will now be watching from afar as the program was one of the favorites to win a Class 1A state championship this winter.

Last season, the Mustangs finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 25-9 and reached the Class 1A state semifinals.

