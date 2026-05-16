Alabama high school baseball team forfeits game due to pitch count

A couple of the top Alabama high school baseball teams squared off in Game 1 the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state semifinals on Friday night between Tusacaloosa (AL) Northridge and Birmingham (AL) Spain Park.

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On the field, it would be Northridge besting Spain Park, 5-4, in an eight inning thriller. There was one major problem, however. One that would change the result of the game and state semifinal series altogether.

According to a report by AL.com, Northridge was forced to forfeit their victory over Spain Park due to going over the pitch count limit for a pitcher. Per AHSAA rules, a pitcher cannot exceed 120 pitches per day and University of Alabama signee Evan Malone surpassed that with 123 by Northridge’s count, with Spain Park tracking him at 124, respectively.

With the loss for Northridge, it sealed their fate in the 6A postseason, effectively knocking them out and sending Spain Park to the state title game. Malone finished the forfeited game with a pitching line of going seven innings, yielding two earned runs, five hits, fanned seven batters, walked five and hit three batters by pitch, per the report.

Northridge entered the evening with a 32-7 record and now drop to 32-8 on the season. Spain Park improves to 33-8 as they head to Alabama high school baseball 6A state championship with a chance to win it all.

More about Northridge High School

Northridge High School, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is home to the Jaguars. It serves students from grades 9-12 and offers a wide range of academic and extracurricular programs. The school’s athletic teams, competing in Class 6A, are well-known for their strong performances in football, basketball, and other sports. With school colors of black and Columbia blue, Northridge promotes both athletic and academic success. The Jaguars represent pride, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence​.