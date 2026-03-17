Alabama high school basketball coach claims he was fired due to unhappy parents

Alabama high school basketball coach Barry Sanderson delivered great results in three seasons at Northridge. However, despite his achievements, the school surprisingly fired him. Sanderson believes that his player’s parents had a hand in his ouster.

Northridge principal Dr. Jessica Williams sent a message to the parents, saying that a new coach will take over for Sanderson. The administrative team, which includes Williams, will also conduct a thorough search for Sanderson’s replacement. Likewise, a team is already in place to continue the basketball activities until they hire a new coach.

While the Jaguars’ basketball team reached new heights, some parents are reportedly unhappy with the direction of the program. It’s unclear whether the players shared their concerns with their parents or whether the parents are dissatisfied with their child’s playing time. Regardless of the reason, the outcome of Sanderson’s work could not be the reason.

Before he took over, Northridge’s basketball program was struggling, finishing 8-10 in the 2022-23 Alabama high school basketball season. Conversely, Sanderson coached the Jaguars to a 26-6 record in his first year, 25-9 in 2024-25, and 22-11 this season. Those standings earned them a state playoffs Elite Eight bid and a Class 6A Area 6 championship.

Before taking over Northridge, Sanderson was the head coach at Tuscaloosa Academy. He led the Knights to a 120-36 record, six area championships, and two state titles.

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