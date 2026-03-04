Alabama high school basketball state semifinal games delayed due to goalpost irregularities

A pair of Alabama high school basketball state semifinal games did not start on time due to issues with the goal. Maxwell Donaldson of the Gadsden Times reported that the Class 2A semifinal game between LaFayette and Red Bay halted the action.

With North Sand Mountain and Clarke County’s girls basketball teams waiting for their turn, the officials requested goal measurements. The dunking from the earlier games displaced the hoops from their designated position.

The delay lasted over half an hour, and the crew focused on the hoop on the south side of the arena. However, the crew took down both goalposts and measured their heights from the floor and the distance between them.

Action resumed after the delay, with North Sand Mountain defeating Clarke County 59-37. The Bison advanced to the Alabama high school basketball Class 2A girls state championship game to face Cold Springs on March 6. Likewise, this victory improved North Sand Mountain’s overall record to 26-8.

In the succeeding game after the delay, Section defeated Providence Christian, 61-58, to reach the Class 2A boys basketball state title game. The Lions will face the Lafayette Bulldogs for the championship on March 6.

Before the delay, Marion County and Winterboro dominated their respective matches to reach the Class 1A girls basketball state title game. Cold Springs defeated Lanett, 55-43, in the Class 2A girls semifinal, while LaFayette edged Red Bay, 34-32, to book their ticket to the Class 2A boys state title game.

How to Follow Alabama High School Basketball

