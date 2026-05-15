Alabama High School Football: Blount releases 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Alabama continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Next up out of the Yellowhammer State to release their 2026 high school football schedule are the Blount Leopards, which will be in the hunt this fall for their first winning season since 2020. The Leopards made a coaching change during the off-season in hopes of changing their fortunes for the future.

Former Gordo (AL) head football coach Gus Smith returns to the sidelines for Blount after a short hiatus. From 2022-24, Smith compiled a overall record 31-6 across his three seasons at the helm of Gordo, leading the Green Wave to multiple region titles in his first two campaigns. Before landing at Gordo, Smith was also on the coaching staffs of Daphne, Mobile Christian and Jackson, respectively.

The full Blount 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times listed with every date.

Aug. 21 – Mobile (AL) Vigor at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Aug. 28 – at Mobile (AL) Rain

Sep. 3 – at Mobile (AL) Murphy

Sep. 11 – at Gulf Shores (AL)

Sep. 18 – Spanish Fort (AL)

Oct. 2 – Theodore (AL)

Oct. 9 – at Bay Minette (AL) Baldwin County

Oct. 16 – at Saraland (AL)

Oct. 23 – Elberta (AL)

Oct. 30 – Montgomery (AL) Percy L. Julian

The Leopards ended this past season with an 2-8 record and finished ranked No. 95 in the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Blount High School

Mattie T. Blount High School, established in 1956, is a vibrant educational institution in Eight Mile, Alabama, with a rich history of academic and athletic excellence. The school serves a diverse student body and offers a variety of programs, including four specialized academies focusing on health, business, and more. Its athletic program features competitive teams in football, basketball, and other sports, supported by modern facilities, including a football stadium with a capacity of 6,500 and a gymnasium seating 2,700​.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.