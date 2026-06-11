Alabama high school football head coach announces resignation

Another Alabama high school football head coaching position is opening up ahead of the 2026 season.

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According to a social media post on Thursday afternoon, Jason Phillips announced that he’s stepping down as the head football coach and athletic director at Flomaton (Ala.) Excel High School. Phillips over the course of his five seasons as the helm of the Panthers’ football program compiled a overall record of 27-25.

Thank you Excel High School, players, coaches, administrators, faculty members, cheerleaders, band, boosters, and community for allowing me to lead the football program and athletics department for the past 5 years. I am forever grateful for the opportunity afforded me to be an Excel Panther.

I am proud of what we accomplished together over the last 5 years.

We celebrated historic wins and the schools first 3A Region 1

Championship! We also grew through adversity and tough losses.

We saw 25 student-athletes across all sports receive scholarships to play at the next level.

We upgraded facilities, giving our student athletes top of the line training equipment in their pursuit of Excellence! We’ve recruited some of the best coaches and educators in the state.

I believe firmly that the best is yet to come for Excel High School and Excel Athletics!

Thank you again for 5 incredible years! I have officially stepped down as Athletic Director and Head Football coach at Excel High School.

Phillips first season was in 2021, taking over a Excel team that hadn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2013. In his first campaign as the Panthers’ head coach, Phillips found success instantly, leading the program to a 6-4 mark in Year 1.

The following season was Phillips’ best as head coach, notching a 9-2 record and reaching the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 3A playoffs. This past 2025 campaign, however, saw the lowest point when it came to wins and losses on the field as the team fell to 2-8 and missing out on the Alabama high school football postseason.