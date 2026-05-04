Alabama high school football head coach placed on administrative leave

An Alabama high school football head coach has been placed on administrative leave with a report saying it stems from an ongoing investigation into recruitment violations.

According to a WKRG report, Semmes (AL) Mary G Montgomery head football coach Zach Golson has been placed on administrative leave, with no further details into the matter at this time.

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Golson has found a lot of success at Mary G Montgomery ever since taking over the program in 2022, compiling an overall record of 37-10, winning multiple region championships and taking the Vikings to the state semifinals in 2023.

Now one of Alabama’s top high school football programs is without their head coach for the time being and no timetable on when the investigation could be wrapped up.

In 2025, Mary G. Montgomery posted a 10-2 record and ranked as the No. 11 program in the state, according to the final Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mary G. Montgomery High School

Mary G. Montgomery High School, located in Semmes, Alabama, serves grades 9-12 and is part of the Mobile County Public School System. Named after Mary Gillen Montgomery, a dedicated educator, the school boasts a vibrant athletic program with teams competing in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more. The Vikings have a strong community presence and facilities that include a football stadium and gymnasium. MGM emphasizes academic achievement alongside athletic participation, fostering a balanced student experience.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Yellowhammer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Alabama high school football excitement across the state.