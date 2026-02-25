Alabama high school football head coach resigns after two months

An Alabama high school football coach will be stepping away after being on the job for two months. Ty Storey of WTVY News 4 reported that Jacob Kelley will be stepping down from his coaching role at Carroll High School. In a statement, he cited “personal family reasons” for his resignation.

The Ozark City school board approved of Kelley’s hiring on January 8. Before taking over Carroll, he coached Cherokee County High School for seven seasons. During that tenure, he led the Warriors to three consecutive seasons with 12 or more wins. That success level translated to three regional titles and three Class 4A state championship game appearances.

In 2022, the Warriors finished with a 13-3 record but closed their schedule with a loss to Andalusia. The following year, Kelley and Cherokee Country posted a 13-2 record but suffered a 50-0 shutout at the hands of Montgomery Catholic. The Warriors had another 13-2 record in 2024 but lost to Jackson in the title game. Kelley had a 65-23 overall record with the Warriors.

After Kelley’s resignation, the Ozark City school board announced that Carroll Assistant Athletic Director Josh Mauldin will be taking over the team’s offseason conditioning program and the program’s daily operations. Cherokee County finished the 2025 Alabama high school football season with a 7-4 record, ending their schedule with a 28-26 loss to Good Hope.

