Alabama High School Football: Hewitt-Trussville reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Alabama, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

As February rolls on and heads into the latter end of the month, another notable Alabama high school football program has released their 2026 schedule was the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, which finished last season as a Top 10 team in the state.

Hewitt-Trussville’s slate features multiple teams that finished inside of Alabama’s Top 25 Massey Ratings to end 2025. Among the teams the Huskies will face this fall that finished within the Top 25 are Auburn, Hillcrest, Hoover, Spain Park, Thompson and Vestavia Hills.

The 2026 schedule is set. Huskies play 6 teams in the Top 300 of the country. Time to go to work 💨 #MUSHT pic.twitter.com/xWzgd7GHmX — Hewitt-Trussville FB (@HuskyFast) February 17, 2026

Though Hewitt-Trussville is graduating a lot of talent from last year’s squad, which had several Division I, Power 4 signees, the Huskies will have plenty back this upcoming fall campaign. Among the slated returners for the Huskies are 2028 three-star running back Chris Davis and 2027 three-star EDGE D’ante Seals.

Hewitt-Trussville High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 21 – at Auburn

Aug. 28 – Hillcrest

Sep. 4 – Hoover

Sep. 11 – at Tuscaloosa County

Sep. 18 – Prattville

Oct. 2 – at Oak Mountain

Oct. 9 – Thompson

Oct. 16 – at Vestavia Hills

Oct. 23 – Spain Park

Oct. 29 – at Pike Road

Hewitt-Trussville finished with a 8-3 record and as the No. 7 in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Hewitt-Trussville High School

Hewitt-Trussville High School, located in Trussville, Alabama, is a highly regarded educational institution serving students in grades 9-12. Known for its robust academic programs and a strong emphasis on extracurricular activities, the school is home to the Huskies. The athletic department excels, especially in football and basketball, competing in the Alabama 7A division. With red and gray as their school colors, Hewitt-Trussville fosters a spirited community with a focus on student success and engagement.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.