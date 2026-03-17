Alabama high school football HOF coach returns for 2026 season

An Alabama high school football coaching legend will be returning to the sidelines this 2026 season, according to a AL.com report on Monday.

Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame member, three-time state champion head coach Brent Hubbert will replace Brad Abbott, who is retiring after coaching for 30 years, per the report.

“I needed something to do,” Hubbert said via the AL.com report. “The opportunity presented itself and, as a family, we decided, ‘Let’s go ahead and do it.’ My wife was born and raised here. My boys grew up here minus the six years we were in Brewton. It’s home.”

We’ve got a good group returning. Coach Abbott has done such a good job with this program. For me, it’s really about just coming in and not losing the keys. We have one of the bigger senior classes that I can remember coming up. I think 15 or 16. That’s big in 1A football. In the junior class, we probably have a dozen football players. It’s a good group.”

Hubbert has been a head coach in the state of Alabama spanning 24 total seasons, compiling an overall record of 241-59 and won three straight state championships (2014-2016) during his first stint at Maplesville.

The Red Devils is coming off an undefeated 15-0 season, winning the AHSAA Class 1A state title, finishing ranked No. 76 in the state, according to the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Maplesville High School

Maplesville High School, home of the Red Devils, fosters a rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence in Maplesville, Alabama. The school emphasizes community involvement and sportsmanship, providing students with diverse opportunities in athletics, including football, basketball, and baseball. With state championships in football, the program showcases a commitment to success. The school’s colors, cardinal and white, represent school pride as students engage in various extracurricular activities, preparing them for future challenges.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.