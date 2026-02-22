Alabama High School Football: Moody releases schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is the Yellowhammer State, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next Alabama high school football team to announce who they will be playing for the 2026 season is the Moody (Ala.), as they posted their slate for the fall on X, formerly known as Twitter. Kyle Tatum takes over as the Blue Devils’ head coach in what was one of the more attractive high school football head coaching vacancies in the Southeast as Moody is coming off winning a state championship and finished the 2025 season ranked as one of Alabama’s Top 25 teams.

The full Moody 2026 football schedule can be seen below.

Aug. 21 — Briarwood Christian

Aug. 27 — Helena

Sep. 4 — at Alexandria

Sep. 11 — at Anniston

Sep. 18 — Lincoln

Sep. 25 — at St. Clair County

Oct. 2 — at Leeds

Oct. 9 — at Sylacauga

Oct. 16 — Jacksonville

Oct. 23 — Central of Clay County

Moody ended last season with a 13-2 record and as the No. 14 ranked team, according to the Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Moody High School

Moody High School, located in Moody, Alabama, serves a growing student body with a strong emphasis on both academics and athletics. The school is renowned for its spirited athletic programs, including football and basketball, with the Blue Devils representing the school in competitive regional play. Navy and Vegas gold are the school’s colors, symbolizing pride and tradition. The school fosters a strong community environment, preparing students for future success both in and out of the classroom.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.