Alabama High School Football: Parker unveils 2026 schedule

After winning a state title in 2024, Parker (Ala.) took a step back last season, going 8-4, losing in the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A state tournament.

The Thundering Herd out of Birmingham expects better and it now officially knows the road ahead for the 2026 season. It unveiled its upcoming schedule on Monday.

It’ll start away from home on Aug. 20 at Vestavia Hills, another one of the top programs in the Yellowhammer State. The home-opener will come eight days later against James Clemens High.

One of the biggest games on the schedule is a Sept. 25 road clash at Montgomery Carver. The Herd will also play its full 10-game slate without a bye week — its bye will come on the final weekend of the regular season before the playoffs get underway in November.

After going 8-4 last season, Parker finished as the No. 24 team in Alabama, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. Head coach Frank Warren and Co. will look to get things back on track in 2026. The Herd isn’t scheduled to play a team that it lost to in 2025.

Aug. 20 — at Vestavia Hills

Aug. 28 — vs. James Clemens

Sept. 4 — at Mortimer Jordan

Sept. 11 — at Jackson-Olin

Sept. 18 — vs. Minor

Sept. 25 — at Carver

Oct. 2 — vs. Huffman

Oct. 8 — vs. Jasper

Oct. 16 — at Cullman

Oct. 22 — vs. Gardendale

