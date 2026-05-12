Alabama High School Football: Pell City 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Alabama continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

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One of the toughest high school football schedules in the entire state of Alabama belongs to the Pell City Panthers (AL) as they will be taking on many of the top teams around. With a new coaching staff and several newcomers to the roster, the Panthers are poised to make noise in Alabama this fall.

A big addition from the off-season is Class of 2027 four-star EDGE Ba’Roc Willis, who transferred in from Moody (Ala.) to play at Pell City (Ala.) for his senior season. Willis is the No. 9 player in the state of Alabama and the country’s No. 27 EDGE, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Willis was a major piece to the defensive puzzle that helped lift Moody to winning the 2025 Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state championship as the defensive end racked up 125 total tackles, 23 for a loss, nine sacks and two fumble recoveries.

First-year Pell City head coach Jake Ganus, a former Georgia linebacker, led Moody the last four seasons since 2022 and guided the program to its first-ever state championship when they defeated Vigor.

The full Pell City 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – at Bessemer (AL) Bessemer City

Aug. 28 – Phenix City (AL) Central

Sep. 4 – at Pinson (AL) Pinson Valley

Sep. 11 – at Oxford (AL)

Sep. 18 – Odenville (AL) St. Clair County

Sep. 25 – Saraland (AL)

Oct. 2 – at Pinson (AL) Clay-Chalkville

Oct. 9 – Selma (AL) Southside

Oct. 16 – at Dawson (AL) Douglas

Oct. 23 – Springville (AL)

Moody finished the 2025 season with a record of 13-2 while Pell City went 7-4, respectively. The Panthers ended the Alabama high school football season ranked No. 39 and fell in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs to Homewood, 28-14.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.