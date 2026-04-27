Alabama High School Football: Selma names new head coach

Alabama high school football is some of the most competitive in the country and it seeps down to the small town rivalries. In Monday’s case, a crosstown rival snatched the opposition’s head coach to lead their program for the 2026 campaign and beyond.

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According to an announcement by the Selma City School District on social media, Selma (AL)

Selma has hired former Selma (AL) Southside head football coach Charles Moody to the same position with the Saints. Moody leaves Southside as the winngest head coach in program history, compiling an overall record of 57-25 in his seven seasons at the helm.

The Selma City School District would like to introduce our new head football and basketball coaches.@HallTechSports1 @cjmoody88 #football #alabama pic.twitter.com/b8QTuvx6qB — Selma High School Athletics (@SelmaHighSaints) April 27, 2026

While Moody was leading the crosstown Panthers to success, the Saints have fallen on tough times in the past three seasons, compiling an overall mark of 9-20 from 2023 to 2025. Now Moody heads to Selma looking to infuse a winning culture as the program hasn’t posted back-to-back winning records since 2019-2020.

Selma finished with a 3-7 record and as the No. 276 in the state, according to the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Selma High School

Selma High School, located in Selma, Alabama, is committed to providing a quality education while fostering a strong athletic program. With a variety of sports including football and basketball, the Saints pride themselves on building school spirit and community engagement. The school emphasizes academic excellence alongside athletics, aiming to prepare students for college and careers. Under the leadership of a proactive Athletic Director, Selma High seeks to enhance its facilities and programs, ensuring student-athletes excel both in sports and academics.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Alabama, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.