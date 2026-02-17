An Alabama high school football team unveiled its schedule in a pattern modeled after the Tennessee Titans’ 2023 schedule reveal.

If the Titans had random people helping them with their schedule, Auburn High School had elementary students read their 2026 slate. However, the students know nothing about their opponents, which leads to hilarious descriptions.

The video started with an introduction by head coach Keith Etheredge. Then, it cut to the students describing the opposing team’s logos. This approach gave rise to fictitious but funny-sounding teams like the Alaskan Red Wolf Foxes, the Peacock Sigh Peacocks, the Columbus Honey Bears, the Raging Snow Tiger Kitty Cats, the Mean Elvis Vampires, and the Warrior Soldier Knights. Also mentioned are the Zero Dog Paw Patrol Ruffs, the Jacksonville Cheetah Leopards, and the Mean Red Werewolves.

However, the real 2026 Alabama high school football schedule for Auburn High is as follows:

August 21 versus Hewitt-Trussville

August 28 at Choctawhatchee (Florida)

September 4 at Carver Montgomer

September 11 at Enterprise

September 18 at Central

October 2 versus Opelika

October 9 versus Johnson Abernathy Graetz

October 16 versus Dothan

October 23 versus Smiths Station

October 30 at Saraland

Carver Montgomery, Smiths Station, Johnson Abernathy Graetz, Opelika, and Central will be the Tigers’ repeat opponents this year. The Tigers finished the 2025 Alabama high school football season with a 10-3 record. Auburn High School’s campaign ended with a loss to Opelika in the Class 7A state semifinals, 31-28.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Alabama.