Alabama high school football team creatively reveals 2026 schedule
An Alabama high school football team unveiled its schedule in a pattern modeled after the Tennessee Titans’ 2023 schedule reveal.
If the Titans had random people helping them with their schedule, Auburn High School had elementary students read their 2026 slate. However, the students know nothing about their opponents, which leads to hilarious descriptions.
The video started with an introduction by head coach Keith Etheredge. Then, it cut to the students describing the opposing team’s logos. This approach gave rise to fictitious but funny-sounding teams like the Alaskan Red Wolf Foxes, the Peacock Sigh Peacocks, the Columbus Honey Bears, the Raging Snow Tiger Kitty Cats, the Mean Elvis Vampires, and the Warrior Soldier Knights. Also mentioned are the Zero Dog Paw Patrol Ruffs, the Jacksonville Cheetah Leopards, and the Mean Red Werewolves.
However, the real 2026 Alabama high school football schedule for Auburn High is as follows:
August 21 versus Hewitt-Trussville
August 28 at Choctawhatchee (Florida)
September 4 at Carver Montgomer
September 11 at Enterprise
September 18 at Central
October 2 versus Opelika
October 9 versus Johnson Abernathy Graetz
October 16 versus Dothan
October 23 versus Smiths Station
October 30 at Saraland
Top 10
- 1New
Parker Sutherland
Cause of death revealed
- 2Hot
Michigan Football
Parts ways with GM
- 3
Texas schedule change
Longhorns cancel P4 series
- 4Trending
2026 Bowl Projections
Way-Too-Early predictions
- 5
Jon Scheyer
Responds to DA on UNC punch
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Carver Montgomery, Smiths Station, Johnson Abernathy Graetz, Opelika, and Central will be the Tigers’ repeat opponents this year. The Tigers finished the 2025 Alabama high school football season with a 10-3 record. Auburn High School’s campaign ended with a loss to Opelika in the Class 7A state semifinals, 31-28.
How to Follow Alabama High School Football
For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Alabama.