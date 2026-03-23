Alabama high school football team hires former NFL NT as head coach

An Alabama high school football team will gain National Football League-level wisdom from its new head coach. As reported on the WVTY 4 website, Carroll High School will hand over its football program to Steve McLendon.

McLendon played 14 seasons in the NFL. Though he went undrafted in 2009, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him and had him on their roster until 2015. He also played for the New York Jets from 2016 to 2020. McLendon completed his playing career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a part of the Super Bowl 55-winning roster.

In 165 regular-season games, McLendon tallied 276 total tackles (172 solo), 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception. He also contributed 14 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in nine playoff games.

Leadership is nothing new to McLendon, as he was a team captain four times and a two-time nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He will also return to help his alma mater after coaching defensive linemen at Georgia’s Buford High School.

During his high school playing days, McLendon tallied 324 tackles (64 for loss) and 12 sacks. After playing for Coach Rob Bennett at Carroll, he attended Troy University, where he had 57 tackles (13 for loss), 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in three seasons.

Steve McLendon will take over an Alabama high school football team that finished with a 1-9 record last season. The Eagles haven’t had a winning season since 2017, when they went 11-1 under Coach Roger McDonald.

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