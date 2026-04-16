Legendary Central of Clay County (Ala.) head football coach Danny Horn, 63, had previously been mulling the possibility of retirement and on Thursday made it official: 2026 season will be his last.

According to a report by the Randolph Leader, Alabama high school football’s most winningest head coach will be stepping away from the game after the 2026 season. Horn currently owns an overall record of 374-100.

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Horn has already won 374 games and is tied with two other head coaches in Thompson’s Mark Freeman and former UMS-Wright coach Terry Curtis, for the most Alabama high school football state championships with eight apiece.

Central of Clay County finished the 2025 season with a 12-2 record and was the state’s No. 31st ranked team, according to the final Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Central of Clay County High School

Central of Clay County High School, located in Lineville, Alabama, serves students in grades 9 through 12. The school emphasizes a strong educational foundation alongside a vibrant athletics program, which includes football and basketball, fostering teamwork and discipline among its student-athletes. The Volunteers have a notable presence in local sports, actively competing in various competitions within the Alabama High School Athletic Association. With a commitment to excellence, both academically and athletically, Central High promotes the development of well-rounded individuals prepared for future challenges.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.