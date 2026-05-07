Alabama high school softball team removed from playoffs

According to a press release by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) on Wednesday, a softball team will be missing out on the postseason due to the program breaking the state’s Contest Limitation Rule.

Per the release, Smiths Station (AL) softball team has been fined and placed on probation by the AHSAA due to a player competing in more games than the limit. The Panthers will be required to forfeit each game that the player had participated in that was over the contest limit.

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“Smiths Station’s varsity softball program has been fined and placed on probation due to violation of the AHSAA Contest Limitation Rule. The violation was self-reported by the school,” the press release reads.

“As a result, Smiths Station forfeited all games the player participated in over the limit and the school will not participate in the AHSAA Central Regional softball qualifier tournament with its runner-up finish in the 7A, Area 4 tourney. Auburn High School, which finished third in the area tourney, will move into that regional slot and will face Baker High School in the Central Regional first-round game next week.”

Smiths Station had finished 14-13 on the season and was looking ahead to competing in the AHSAA’s Class 7A postseason, but now will be on the outside looking in. The Panthers had lost their two final games of the season to Auburn, which will now enter the Alabama high school softball postseason with Smiths Station’s removal.

More about Smiths Station High School

Smiths Station High School, located in Smiths Station, Alabama, is a public institution serving the local community. Known for its diverse range of academic and athletic programs, the school proudly represents the Panthers in Class 7A competitions. Football, basketball, and other sports play a major role in the school’s culture, fostering teamwork and perseverance. The school’s colors are black and silver, symbolizing strength and unity within the Smiths Station community.