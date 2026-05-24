Alabama's AHSAA TV Network removes Pell City from 'Game of the Week' football schedule

Not only has the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) levied penalties against the Pell City (Ala.) Panthers, which included removal from the postseason for 2026, the state’s network has also removed the program from its Game of the Week schedule for the fall.

The AHSAA TV Network announced an update to the 2026 schedule of games that will be televised, with noticeably the Pell City vs Oxford Week 3 matchup removed from the slate. The network now has the Sep. 10 date listed as TBD.

AHSAA TV Network Game Of The Week Schedule Update For 2026… pic.twitter.com/DqcCYBo7Jz — AHSAA TV Network (@ahsaatvnetwork) May 22, 2026

The AHSAA earlier last week announced sanctions against the Pell City football program regarding recruiting violations, which included a fine, probation, removal from the playoffs and a season-long suspension for first-year head coach Jake Ganus. Additionally, any students found violating the rule will be permanently ineligible for athletics at Pell City, but they may regain eligibility in the school district where their family resides.

Ganus is in his first season helming the program after coming over from Moody this offseason. The former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker had led Moody to a 44-10 record over the last four seasons and guided the program to its first-ever state championship in December.

Pell City finished the 2025 season with a record of 7-4. The Panthers ended the Alabama high school football season ranked No. 39 and fell in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs to Homewood, 28-14.

More about Pell City High School

Pell City High School is located in Pell City, Alabama, and serves grades 9-12. The school is dedicated to academic excellence and community involvement, providing a variety of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. The Panthers compete in various sports, including football and basketball, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship among students. The school emphasizes character development and encourages student participation in sports to enhance their high school experience.

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