Alcoa (Tenn.) names new head baseball coach

There will be a new head baseball coach at Alcoa High School (Tenn.) for the 2026 baseball season.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The school announced in a press release that it has named alum Justin Ridenour as the program’s next head baseball coach. Ridenour graduated from Alcoa in 2007 and continued his baseball career at Cleveland State Community College before earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 2012.

“We are excited to welcome Justin as the head coach of our baseball program,” Alcoa athletic director Joshua Stephens said in the release. “Justin is an outstanding teacher, coach, and leader who understands the tradition and expectations of Alcoa Baseball. As a former Tornado, he has a deep appreciation for what this program represents, and we are confident he will continue to build on its proud legacy while making a positive impact on our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Ridenour began his coaching career as an assistant baseball coach at William Blount High School, serving from 2012 to 2018. In 2019, Ridenour was named head baseball coach at Greenback High School, where he led the program for the 2023 campaign. Most recently, Ridenour returned home and served as the head baseball coach at Alcoa Middle School from 2024 to 2026.

“It is truly an honor to return home and lead the baseball program that has meant so much to me,” Ridenour said in the release. “I look forward to developing young men who compete with passion, represent Alcoa with pride, and strive for excellence in everything they do.”

More about Alcoa High School

“Alcoa High School, located in Alcoa, Tennessee, is known for its academic and athletic programs, fostering excellence and community spirit. With a strong emphasis on athletics, the Alcoa Tornadoes have excelled in sports, particularly in football and basketball, bringing numerous state titles home. As a public high school, Alcoa serves students from the area with dedication to both academic rigor and athletic prowess, upholding traditions that date back to its establishment in Blount County.”