Allmond, Givan carry Petersburg (Va.) to win at John Wall Holiday Invitational

Petersburg (Va.) isn’t leaving the 2025 John Wall Holiday Invitational winless.

Competing in the Day’Ron Sharpe bracket, the Crimson Wave fought hard but came up short in their first two games at the event, losing to North Carolina programs Greenfield and Southern. On Monday, they defeated Garner 50-40 behind offensive outbursts from two usual suspects.

Four-star power forward Latrell Allmond was one of the best players on the floor in Raleigh, N.C. across the last few days. The Oklahoma State signee led Petersburg with 25 points in the victory and was flanked by fellow senior forward Ladarius Given.

Petersburg (VA) win at The John Wall Holiday Invitational was powered by a 45 point attack by OK State commit Latrell Almond and Mississippi State commit Ladarius Givan 👀@_rxprell @LadariusGivan @OSUMBB @HailStateMBK @JohnWallHoliday pic.twitter.com/XvCC4QLqUR — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) December 29, 2025

The Montgomery, Ala. product was dominant in his own right, going for 20 points while also finishing with 15 rebounds. It was an offensive struggle for plenty on Monday, but not for either of Petersburg’s stars.

“I feel like today we came out with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Allmond said postgame. “We threw the first punch and we threw the last…and how we just came out there with enormous energy. It was just contagious throughout the whole game, and even when we were warming up we were all dialed in and locked in. We just woke up with a chip on our shoulder.”

Allmond went for 20-plus in all three games for the Crimson Wave. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder is the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 3 power forward in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Garner did receive double-digit outings from the senior guard duo of Kingston Beale (14) and Darius Whitner (10). The Trojans unfortunately went winless in the event, as they were also defeated by Coronado (Nev.) and Broughton (N.C.).

Coronado and Greenfield will play for the Sharpe bracket championship on Tuesday evening at Broughton High School. The remaining schedule for the event can be seen here.

How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the country.