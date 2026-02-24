American Fork finished the 2025 Utah high school football season with a 7-5 record. After winning their first five games, the Cavemen lost five of their last seven matches. Their campaign ended with a lopsided loss to Skyridge in the Class 6A quarterfinals. They finished seventh in the state’s final Massey Ratings.

As another season approaches, the Cavemen will have a shot at doing better than last year’s finish. However, in pursuing that goal, they will clash with the best teams from the state and the nation. American Fork’s 2026 regular season will have four home and six road games. Their schedule starts on the road against Pleasant Grove. The following week, a tough challenge awaits because the Cavemen will face Mater Dei (California), which finished 21st in the final Rivals Composite Rankings for 2025.

In addition to the Monarchs, American Fork’s 2026 Utah high school football season will also feature games against Corner Canyon, Skyridge, and Lone Peak, which finished as the top three teams in the final 2025 Utah Massey Ratings. Also in the Cavemen’s schedule are matchups against top 10 teams Davis and Lehi.

August 14 – at Pleasant Grove

August 21 – at Mater Dei

August 28 – at Timpview

September – versus Farmington

September 11 – versus Layton

September 18 – at Davis

September 25 – at Lone Peak

October 2 – versus Lehi

October 8 – versus Corner Canyon

October 14 – at Skyridge

For Utah high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Utah, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.