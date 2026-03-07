American Heritage, East St. Louis set to square off at Broward County Classic

Another day and another set of national high school football powers have been announced squaring off in this fall’s Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase.

The football showcase announced on Instagram the massive showdown between FHSAA Class 4A state champion American Heritage (Fla.) and East St. Louis (IL). It’s the fifth known matchup to be released as the classic is set to have eight games, with a potential ninth in the works.

On Thursday night, the Broward County Classic showcase announced the contest between Western (Fla.) and Pine Creek (CO). Two more matchups will be released over the weekend, with the grand finale on Monday night in what’s being anticipated to be an all-time first for Florida high school football.

American Heritage will head into the season featuring 2028 phenom quarterback Neimann Lawrence, who transferred in from Miami Northwestern back in late January. The Patriots ended last season as the No. 8 team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

The sophomore signal caller completed the 2025 season and in leading the Bulls to the Class 3A state championship where they fell to Jacksonville Raines, 23-22. Lawrence closed the season completing 131 of 185 passes for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns and just one interception, according to MaxPreps.

The Patriots will take on a talented Flyers’ crew, led by 2027 four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook, who is the No. 1 ranked player in Illinois and No. 3 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. East St. Louis finished the 2025 season as the No. 3 ranked team, per the final Illinois 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Now with five matchups revealed by the Broward County Classic, Chaminade-Madonna and St. Thomas Aquinas still remain a mystery when it comes to who they will face in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase began in 2022, organized by the Broward Education Foundation and features the top high school football teams from the South Florida region and inviting many of the elite programs from around the nation. Among the teams that highlight the event every year from Broward County are nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna, Plantation American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas. The football showcase has already hosted a number of nationally ranked teams from other states, with Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Mater Dei (Calif.), Milton (Ga.), St. Joseph Prep (Pa.), St. John Bosco (Calif.) and St. Frances Academy all taking part in recent years.

