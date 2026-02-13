Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks states with the best high school football talent

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown attracted much attention due to his recent take regarding high school football. The two-time First-team All-Pro wideout recently appeared in the Downs 2 Business podcast hosted by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

The older Downs asked St. Brown, “Georgia got better football than Cali in high school. Where would you rank Cali in terms of that?”

“There’s three states that got the best ball. You guys are the fourth. California, Texas, Florida, then Georgia,” Amon-Ra St. Brown responded.

The four-time Pro Bowler defended his answer, “Now you’re going to say that you guys have more people. I don’t care. It’s still better. I would say Texas has more people, but they’re still better than you guys too.”

Josh Downs argued, “I’m telling you, bro. We got too many people in that county. You (St. Brown) went to Mater Dei, right? Private school. If we recruited all of the people from Gwinnett County on one football team, we would beat the whole nation.”

St. Brown said in his rebuttal, “But what you don’t know is that St. John Bosco is 20 minutes away from Mater Dei. We got a bunch of schools in the same area. There’s like five schools, they go to different schools. There’s so many different schools in California, like, you’re not messing with them.”

This argument by Amon-Ra St. Brown should spark more conversations regarding the states with the best brand of high school football. However, based on the latest Rivals Composite Team Rankings, Georgia’s Buford Wolves are the number one team in the nation. Of the top 25 teams, California leads the way with four teams, while Georgia has three. Florida, Texas, Maryland, Louisiana, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Indiana complete the list.