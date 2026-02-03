The debate that is raging on from state-to-state around the country is that of public vs. private schools when it comes to high school sports and whether they should be bundled together or separated.

Subjective to whomever you talk to when it comes to this topic, many around the country are feeling some kind of way about how public vs. privates should be handled.

One state that recently decided to make a historic move towards separating the two as Alabama’s AHSAA for the first time in its 104-year existence decided via a 13-2 vote that they will be splitting up the private and public schools when it comes to athletics championships.

This topic has brought different views varying from that private schools will always have the never-ending flow of resources at their disposal compared to publics. In some and maybe most bases, this is true.

Private schools have seen plenty of success in many states around the country that intermingle the two together in classifications and one example is Florida. The Sunshine State has held 100 state championships for high school football since 2015, with private schools winning 44 of those titles.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) is the standard for Sunshine State high school football as the Raiders have won 17 state championships, currently with seven straight, and are almost an annual visitor to the title game.

Now many might look at that number, 44 out of 100, and think of it as really more as a 50/50 chance a private school could really win a state championship. That’s because in a state like Florida where the lenient state-level “school choice” laws, where student-athletes are able to freely move based on the district’s approval they’re heading to. Some much more merciful than others.

“It’s gone from, you grew up in a school district, and you had to go to a school. Now with school choice, you can go to any school as long as there are seats available in that school,” Influencer Counsel athlete agent Dan LaForest said via a FOX 35 Sports report.

“It’s tough on a high school coach. They have to create an environment that kids want to play. It’s not x’s and o’s anymore. I think x’s and o’s are a piece of it.”

What might be the biggest driver of causing high school football coaches up the wall when it comes to every off-season is the constant flow of transfers happening like free-agent signings, ranging from commitment posts to their next school or even posting a number of high schools an athlete may be choosing from.

In a state like California, where transferring has become a way of life, looking for ways to curb the problem is a daily task that the Golden State takes head on regularly.

“Transfer rules are cyclical,” CIF Southern Section assistant commissioner Thom Simmons said via a High School On SI report in the spring of 2025. “When I started in 1997, there was a rule for student-athletes to get one free transfer. But since then, the rule has changed into something else and that has changed into something else again — now here we are talking about it again. Transfer rules is a living, breathing thing. It’s always being talked about at the state level.”

As the drive to compete for state championships and even mythical national titles begin to heat up year in and year out, programs are looking to continue to keep up with each other and not lose a step. That has caused an imbalance, in many opinions, when looking at private vs. public school success rates.

In many cases, there’s private and public schools that vacuum up much of the area’s talent, leaving other programs left struggling for talent. At the end of the day, both sides have a case and there’s problems from transferring leniency with state associations to no multiplier when it comes down to schools that accumulate a number of transfers in an off-season.

Not all public schools, though, are created equal as they’re are plenty of examples around the country when it comes to programs competing on a national level and having arguably as much talent as any private school teams.

Taking a look at a team like Buford out of Georgia, the Wolves were the 2025 consensus high school football national champion by many media outlets and its not just because of the great coaching and tough practice habits. It’s also because they were pretty loaded compared to many teams throughout the Peach State.

Buford featured 20 three-star or above high school football prospects on their 2025 roster, with 11 others that are receiving Division I interest. It’s no secret that you need the per se Jimmy’s and Joe’s to keep up, along with knowing the X’s and O’s of the game.

Mount Carmel (IL), like the aforementioned St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders of Florida, had just defeated Oswego, 20-3, back in December to notch the program’s 17th state championship.

That reoccurring result has heated up the debate throughout the Prairie State on whether the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) should look towards splitting up the private and public schools into separate classifications.

Caravan head coach Jordan Lynch, a former Northern Illinois star quarterback, sounded off back during the 2025 season about the evergreen public/private debate within his own state.

‘‘Everyone has it tough,’’ Lynch said via a report. ‘‘There are pros and cons to every school. At the end of the day, look at yourself in the mirror. If you didn’t win or you are just not good enough, accept that. Stop looking for excuses. It’s kind of getting exhausting.’’

Is it really just all about stop making excuses and do better or is there an advantage at a private school over a public one? Realistically, all over the country, this topic can create the argument for one side over the other because of the resources the alum, community or donors decide to give a high school towards their overall athletics.

Alabama decided to take a new stance towards private/public and do something unprecedented.

Now other high schools are starting at their state associations in the face and wondering if they’ll do the same and follow suit.

This private/public debate continues to capture the attention of everyone around the nation because of the fact that there’s advantages that look one-sided. Reality is there is programs on both sides that have advantages over others and that goes up the food chain of schools in every state, almost no matter where you go.

For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.