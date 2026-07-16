Andy's Take: Way-Too-Early Top 25 High School Football Rankings - July 16

Speak of the national high school football Top 25 rankings and I shall appear.

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Yes, that’s the kind of energy I’m bringing heading into this 2026 high school football season as hot takes far and wide are being thrown out onto social media and causing many to wonder what is what when it comes to ranking the best teams before anything ever kicks off.

Well, it has been exactly one month since I released my latest take and since salvos are being fired all over the place, I decided heck with it, who says I can’t roll out a third set of preseason rankings because plenty has changed in 30 some odd days.

To take you into my world of thinking behind this stuff and I don’t really care what your buddy’s buddy thinks, you have to take last season into account in some capacity. Yes you do. Why? Because to learn how to sprint, you have to be able to crawl, walk, jog before then. Saying you can go from crawling to sprinting sounds wild and to be honest, some proof of concept with winning games has to play a factor in itself.

Of course with the college-like off-season high school teams around the country have nowadays, transfers play a major factor, which I cover and see a lot of these massive transfers on a everyday basis. Coaching changes, off-season events watched live and the list goes on.

I mean, you’re talking about a guy (myself) who watched games in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee last year. Seeing teams from 14 different states was an eye opener, but also led me to believe that the states are not as far apart on the field as one would actually think.

I’ll say this, you won’t see really much change towards the top because I said what I said. Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy is heading into the season the best in the land. The Panthers have reloaded and then some, so don’t worry about Zion Elee and Jireh Edwards going off to college. SFA has restocked their defense to remain one of the best units in the country.

What I have added to all this is a ‘ON THE BUBBLE’ at the end of this, including all of the teams I have in consideration in my mind when it comes to entering the Top 25 nationally. I’m not putting those in order, but there’s a lot of teams, regardless of star power, that should really be in the mix and are not talked about enough on a national level.

Okay, enough of me rambling, taking everything I’ve mentioned under consideration as of July 16, 2026, here’s my next Andy’s Take on the Way-Too-Early Top 25 High School Football Updated Preseason Rankings.

1. St. Frances Academy Panthers (MD)

Nothing changes here at all towards the top. If you think we’re betting against St. Frances Academy head coach Messay Hailemariam, think again. The defense remains a scary unit as it will be anchored by EDGE rushers like five-star Anthony Sweeney (Texas Tech commit), Jermaine Smith and Jayden Travers (Nebraska commit). The offense has a myriad of talent with running back Sa’Nir Brooks and wide receivers Samir Edwards, James Branch slated to all return along with guys like Brandon Jefferson coming into the mix. If you thought the Panthers losing guys like Zion Elee and Jireh Edwards was going to slow them down, think again. In many ways, this particular St. Frances Academy team might actually be more talented than last year’s Overtime Nationals winning bunch. That’s a scary thought.

2. IMG Academy Ascenders (FL)

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy remains firmly right behind their rivals from Baltimore at the No. 2 spot. The Ascenders, which finished 9-0 in 2025, return the most 2027 talent of any team in the country and it’s a who’s, who kinda list when it comes to players. From five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall to reclassified wide receiver Eric McFarland to Georgia commitment Jayden Wade, there’s plenty of reasons to believe that IMG Academy could be currently the best team in America. Some key graduations and transfers out have definitely got me thinking along with a regular season schedule that seems on its face a little lackluster to say the least, just creates the notion this Ascenders’ team may not be the undisputed heavyweight champion of high school football after all. Can we just see the Panthers and Ascenders play on Nov. 13 already in Baltimore?

3. St. John Bosco Braves (CA)

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco may have stumbled at the very tail end of the 2025 high school football season, but as of right now, the Braves are in great position to be right back in the hunt for a national championship. Oh yeah, and also right in the thick of it when it comes to the CIF Southern Section and California’s Open Division crown. There’s a number of underclassmen slated to return, but maybe none more important than 2028 three-star quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who threw for 2,361 yards and 33 touchdowns this past season. 2028 four-star wide receiver Darren Tubbs is ready to explode this fall after showing what he’s got in 2025. Though the Braves will lose some key players like Texas A&M signee Madden Williams, they have the talent, experience on both sides of the ball coming back to be as good as anyone in California and the country.

4. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (FL)

No offense to any other rankings, but not having a team that has the caliber of athletes, coaching and having won seven straight Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championships among the Top 10 has to be looked into further. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas is a team that has honestly gotten better during the off-season and for intents and purposes, the Raiders are in the conversation for the mythical national championship this fall. Reason they weren’t in my books last year was the season-opening loss to Mater Dei to start, but after that were able to prove to folks why they are who they are as a high school football program. The Raiders have one of the nation’s top offensive line units, anchored by 2027 five-star Mark Matthews (Texas A&M commit) and four-star wide receiver Julius Jones leading a strong wide receiving corps. 2027 quarterback Cody Conness looks to have all but win the starting job at St. Thomas Aquinas and he will get to show his stuff on the big stage in front of a national audience when the Raiders face DeSoto on Aug. 29. There’s so much to like about this team and that’s why they bump into the Top 5 for me.

5. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (CA)

Staying entrenched at the No. 5 spot is the Rancho (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles. Head coach Carson Palmer has one of the top coaching staffs in the country and surprisingly, it was the team’s defense that really did a lot of the heavy lifting last year en route to the CIF Open Division title. Now not that the Eagles won’t be anywhere near as good come 2026, but with several key starters graduating, leaving voids already for Palmer and crew, I hesitate to have them ahead of St. John Bosco for now. Players like USC signee Trent Mosley and Tulane signee Trace Johnson are among the players that are leaving due to graduation and they played major roles in Santa Margarita’s last season. There’s plenty of reasons to believe this team could be not far off from the pack as they bring back a number of players from this season’s Open Division championship group. My belief is the sky is the limit for Santa Margarita Catholic, even with some of the big hits they take to graduation, they’re deserving of being considered inside of the Top 5 of these second way-too-early high school football rankings. A early season test against Orlando (Fla.) Jones, which has loaded up on the defensive side of the ball, will definitely tell us a lot about where Santa Margarita Catholic is at for 2026.

6. Bishop Gorman (NV)

7. Carrollton (GA)

8. Centennial (CA)

9. Buford (GA)

10. Mater Dei (CA)

11. Baylor School (TN)

12. Basha (AZ)

13. Thompson (AL)

14. Sierra Canyon (CA)

15. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.)

16. Brentwood Academy (TN)

17. Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL)

18. Mount Carmel (IL)

19. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

20. Cardinal Mooney (FL)

21. Duncanville (TX)

22. East St. Louis (IL)

23. Miami Central (FL)

24. Edna Karr (LA)

25. The St. James Academy (VA)

ON THE BUBBLE: Allen (TX), American Heritage (FL), Avon (OH), Avon Old Farms (CT), Bergen Catholic (NJ), Bixby (OK), Brother Rice (IL), Brownsburg (IN), Cass Technical (MI), Catholic (LA), Central Catholic (PA), Cherry Creek (CO), Creekside (GA), De La Salle (CA), DeMatha Catholic (MD), Detroit Catholic Central (MI), DeSoto (TX), Dutch Fork (SC), Grayson (GA), Grimsley (NC), Hun School (NJ), La Salle College (PA), Loudoun Sports Academy (VA), Miami Carol City (FL), Middletown (DE), Millard South (NE), North Crowley (TX), North Shore (TX), Providence Day School (NC), St. Peter’s Prep (NJ), Thomas County Central (GA), Tabor Academy (MA), Trinity (KY), Tupelo (MS), Washington (OH), West Boca Raton (FL), William Amos Hough (NC)

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