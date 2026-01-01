Andy's Take: Way-Too-Early Top 25 High School Football Rankings

Happy New Year, 2026 and yes, it’s absolutely never too early to release what my thoughts are on which high school football teams will be well positioned to be the best next season because why not? High school football rankings are subjective and based on what I have seen already, there’s enough to put out an early prognosis on where the country is at.

With NFL mock drafts put out way in advance and data be provided all throughout the country of the top talents, we always feel like there’s some sense of direction when it comes to making predictions. This is our best guess when it comes to the Top 25 high school football rankings, way too early edition as the 2025 season just ended over two weeks ago.

High school football players around the country and changing up schools, providing an early look at which teams are seeing an influx of talent rolling in, helping keep them towards the top of the mountain in their respective state.

Latest version of Andy’s Take, the first of the new year, dives into the Top 25 high school football rankings one more time as I probably won’t touch on this until the spring after we see plenty of movement with players, coaches and staffs.

Seeing that no one else has produced a one of these, I thought to myself I might as well to bring the new year.

From what I’m seeing returning combined with how they finished the 2025 season and who has already transferred in as of Jan. 1st, 2026, here’s Andy’s Take on the Way-Too-Early Top 25 High School Football Rankings.

1. IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.)

Yes, I’m going with IMG Academy at the very top and let me tell you why. The Ascenders, which finished 9-0 in 2025, return the most 2027 talent of any team in the country and it’s a who’s, who kinda list when it comes to players. From five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall to reclassified wide receiver Eric McFarland to Georgia commitment Jayden Wade, to not think this isn’t your currently best team based on how graduation hit them combined with returners, coaching and the whole bit, IMG Academy is currently as of the first of the year the best team in America. Don’t get mad, just accept the facts, here.

2. St. John Bosco Braves (Calif.)

St. John Bosco may have stumbled at the very tail end of the 2025 high school football season, but as of right now, the Braves are in great position to be right back in the hunt for a national title. Oh yeah, and also right in the thick of it when it comes to the CIF Southern Section and California’s Open Division crown. There’s a number of underclassmen slated to return, but maybe none more important than 2028 three-star quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who threw for 2,361 yards and 33 touchdowns this past season. Though the Braves will lose some key players like Texas A&M signee Madden Williams, they have the talent, experience coming back to be as good as anyone.

3. Centennial Huskies (Calif.)

One California high school football team already seeing their stock soar because of the off-season and newbies rolling in is the Centennial Huskies. Matt Logan’s team loses some starters, but a couple potential starters coming in via transfer could really change the game in the Golden State in 2026. 2027 four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale and quarterback Jaden Jefferson (Sacramento State commit) both left Los Angeles Cathedral for Centennial, bolstering the team’s offense. Jefferson totaled around 4,000 all-purpose yards and 50 touchdowns, making him one of the top dual-threat passers in the state.

4. St. Frances Academy Panthers (Md.)

If you think we’re betting against St. Frances Academy head coach Messay Hailemariam to not have this team right back in the national conversation with the bundle of talent he’s already got slated to come back, you are wrongly mistaken. The defense remains a scary unit as it will be anchored by EDGE rushers Jermaine Smith and Nebraska commitment Jayden Travers. Could we be seeing dual-threat quarterback Denari Hill taking the snaps behind center for the Panthers in 2026? If so, that could be a scary sight for opposing defenses as Hill, who transferred from Woodbridge High School (Va.) in Jan. 2025, threw for over 1,600 yards as a sophomore in 2024. The offense has a myriad of talent with running back Sa’Nir Brooks and wide receivers Samir Edwards, James Branch slated to all return.

5. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (Calif.)

Probably one of the reasons why Santa Margarita Catholic head coach Carson Palmer wished his Eagles could’ve kept playing games is because of the very talent he just had on the roster. Not that it won’t be anywhere near as good come 2026, but key starters are graduating, leaving voids already for Palmer and crew. USC signee Trent Mosley and Tulane signee Trace Johnson are among the players that are leaving due to graduation. There’s plenty of reasons to believe this team could be not far off from the pack as they bring back a number of players from this season’s Open Division championship group. My belief is the sky is the limit for Santa Margarita Catholic, even with some of the big hits they take to graduation, they’re deserving of being considered inside of the Top 5 of these way-too-early high school football rankings.

6. Buford (Ga.)

7. Baylor School (Tenn.)

8. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

9. Carrollton (Ga.)

10. Mater Dei (Calif.)

11. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

12. Cardinal Mooney (Fla.)

13. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

14. Basha (Ariz.)

15. Grayson (Ga.)

16. Mount Carmel (IL)

17. Thompson (Ala.)

18. Edna Karr (La.)

19. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

20. Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)

21. Brother Rice (IL)

22. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.)

23. Duncanville (TX)

24. East St. Louis (IL)

25. St. Joseph’s Prep School (Pa.)

