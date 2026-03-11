Antanyiah Brown, daughter of former NFL All-Pro Antonio Brown, signs to run track at Kansas

Antonio Brown‘s daughter is continuing the family athletic legacy.

On Wednesday, Antanyiah Brown announced she would running track at the college level for the University of Kansas in front of a crowd of family and friends at North Miami High School.

Brown is one of the top senior sprinters in the state of Florida, finishing 4th in the women’s 100-meter dash and seventh in the 200 meters as a junior at the state 3A championships. She was also a member of the 4×100 team that took home second with a time of 46.79.

She has improved her times as a senior, winning the 100 in the GMAC Invitational earlier this month with a time of 12.08. Brown followed that up by running an 11.74 last week and 23.97 in the 200 at the Ellis Elite 16 Invitational.

Her career-best in the 100 came last year when she clocked an 11.66 at the Dade County Youth Fair HS Championship.

Brown chose the Jayhawks over South Florida and Arkansas State at her school, donning a Jayhawks jacket and hat alongside family, including her dad.

Earlier this week, Antonio Brown shared a video from one of his daughter’s recent meets on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote “Antanyiah Brown Wow, 23.8 just getting started here we come Jayhawks.”