Anthony Fucilo steps down as Belmont Hill School (Mass.) HFC

After three seasons at the helm, Anthony Fucilo has decided it’s time to step away as the head football coach at Belmont Hill School (Mass.).

Fucilo announced his resignation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has stepped down as Belmont Hill School head football coach and will be coaching at his alma mater, Tufts University.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to step down as Head Football Coach at Belmont Hill to return to collegiate football at my alma mater, Tufts University,” Fucilo said in a statement regarding his resignation. “This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is best for my family and me. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past three years, and I will cherish every moment for the rest of my life. Games were won and lost, but the relationships built and lessons learned will always be the most important. I am very grateful to the families who have been great supporters of our program and our boys.”

The Belmont Hill School plays within the very competitive New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), along with other numerous boarding schools in the region.

Fucilo started his tenure at Belmont Hill School with a bang, going 7-2 and notching victories over teams like Buckingham Browne & Nichols School and St. Sebastian’s School. The following 2024 season, Fucilo led the Sextants to a 6-3 record before finishing with his first campaign below the .500 mark.

The Sextants ended the 2025 season with a 2-6 record and as the state’s No. 63rd ranked team, according to the final Massachusetts 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

