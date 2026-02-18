Archbishop Mitty wins 12th straight West Catholic Athletic League championship

The Archbishop Mitty girls’ basketball team maintained its dominance in the West Catholic Athletic League after their 74-31 victory over Saint Francis. This dominating win earned the Monarchs their 12th consecutive WCAL championship and extended their WCAL winning streak to 113 games.

The Monarchs’ last loss to a WCAL team occurred during the 2014-15 California high school basketball season. In addition to these achievements, they have 33 Central Coast Section titles, 17 NorCal championships, and six CIF state championships.

Archbishop Mitty previously defeated Saint Francis, 79-17, on January 27. In their recent encounter, the Monarchs finished the first quarter with a 13-point lead, 17-4. By halftime, the nation’s third-best team based on the Rivals Composite Rankings nearly doubled its lead, 33-8. The advantage swelled to 35 points, 56-21, after three quarters. The Monarchs limited the Lancers to ten points to claim their 22nd victory in 24 games.

Archbishop Mitty’s two losses came against Bishop McNamara, the nation’s second-best team, and Ontario Christian, ranked No. 1. Except for those games, the Monarchs gave other teams no chance, winning by an average of 41.2 points per game.

Their smallest winning margin was 12 points against Bullis on December 22. Conversely, the Monarchs’ 95-24 demolition of Valley Christian is their biggest winning margin. The Monarchs are five victories away from last season’s total, which they can match with a good playoff run.

