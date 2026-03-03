Archbishop Spalding (Md.) football unveils 2026 schedule

2026 high school football schedules are dropping one after another all over the country, and Maryland has always been a pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming season is no exception, with a bunch of teams around the nation now setting their full fall slates.

One of Maryland’s top high school football programs, the Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers, released their official 2026 schedule via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cavaliers will enter the 2026 season with a new head coach in Navy defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach R.B. Green, who takes over for Kyle Schmitt, who left the Cavaliers to become the tight ends coach for his alma mater, the University of Maryland.

The full Archbishop Spalding 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 28 – at DeMatha Catholic

Sep. 5 – St. John’s College (D.C.) – Cav Classic

Sep. 11 – at Good Counsel

Sep. 19 – at Mount Saint Joseph

Sep. 25 – Gilman

Oct. 2 – Concordia Prep

Oct. 9 – McDonogh School

Oct. 23 – at Calvert Hall College

Oct. 30 – at St Marys

Nov. 6 – Loyola Blakefield

Archbishop Spalding, which won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Class A state championship in 2025, finished as the state’s No. 3 ranked team, according to the final Maryland 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Archbishop Spalding High School

Archbishop Spalding High School, located in Severn, Maryland, is a distinguished private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and strong commitment to spiritual development. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Archbishop Spalding’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

