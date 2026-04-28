Talk about a bittersweet feeling on Monday for the White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac boys basketball program this week, according to multiple reports.

On one end, the Crusaders are in good spirits as they will return head coach Pat Massaroni, who was linked as a final candidate for the vacant Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy job. According to a Rockland/Westchester Journal News report, Archbishop Stepinac is facing possible sanctions from the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association (NYSCHSAA) championships for participating in the Chipotle Nationals tournament.

A letter, signed by president of the Boys’ CHSAA Archdiocese of New York Kevin J. Pigott, was sent to Archbishop Stepinac regarding violating an article of the league’s constitution, per the report. The letter by Pigott to the Crusaders read as followed:

“No member school of the Association will be permitted to participate in a post-schedule tournament or game unless secondary school authorities in accordance with CHSAA standards conduct the contest. In all cases, permission to compete must be secured by the league president.”

The penalties stem from the Chipotle Nationals not being deemed a sanctioned NFHS sporting event, with Archbishop Stepinac not being granted permission by the NYSCHSAA. The aftermath of not receiving permission from the state to allow the Crusaders to play in the non-sanctioned could result in major sanctions towards the boys basketball program.

Among the potential penalties that could be handed down to Crusaders for participating in the Chipotle Nationals is a two-year probation period, which if broken, could lead to stiffer sanctions, including a playoff ban.

Also on the table is a possible eight-game suspension for Massaroni from the NYSCHSAA. Massaroni decided to make the return for next season and after turning down the IMG Academy.

“A number of things factored into my decision,” Massaroni said via the report. “Obviously, IMG is a prestigious job but after losing my dad a year and a half ago, the family dynamic we have in this area was part of it. Plus, we talk all the time about family values and culture, so I felt I would be going against what we preach every single day to our students and their families.”

According to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings, Archbishop Stepinac finished as the country’s No. 4 ranked team.

More about Archbishop Stepinac

“Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, offers a dynamic athletic program featuring sports like basketball, football, and track. The school focuses on nurturing both athletic and academic success, providing students with opportunities to excel in a range of sports. With dedicated coaching, modern facilities, and a commitment to student-athlete development, Archbishop Stepinac aims to foster teamwork, discipline, and leadership among its athletes while maintaining a strong academic foundation.”

How to Follow New York High School Boys Basketball

For New York high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Empire State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school boys basketball excitement across the state.