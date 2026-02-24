Arizona High School Football: Basha, Chandler to clash in 2026 opener

A blockbuster Arizona high school football matchup will kickoff the 2026 season and it’s a rematch of the final game from the 2025 campaign.

According to Sports360AZ, Arizona high school football powerhouses Basha and Chandler will square off in a rematch of the 2025 AIA Open Division championship to start off the season this upcoming fall. The Bears and Wolves are set to square off on Aug. 27 (Thursday) in what is sure to be one of the top high school football games that week.

BREAKING: Basha will host Chandler in a rematch of the 2025 Open Division Championship to open the 2026 #AZHSFB season on Aug. 27, sources confirm to @AZHSFB.



Sports360AZ's @bradcesmat was the first to report. — Adam Beadle (@therealbeadle) February 24, 2026

Last time Basha and Chandler met, the Bears dominated in just about every facet of the game as they cruised to a 34-7 shellacking to be named Arizona’s Open Division champions for the first time since 2022, the only other time they won it all. With the talent both teams are bringing back, there’s no reason why another meeting in the end could happen again.

Basha will be stockpiled full of talent again in 2026, with the Bears bring back 2027 four-stars Jake Hildebrand and Noah Roberts. Chandler on the other end is also returning some of the top names in Arizona high school football, including 2027 four-star quarterback Will Mencl and three-star athlete Jai Jones.

The Bears ended this past season ranked No. 1 and the Wolves came in at No. 4, according to the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Basha High School

Basha High School, located in Chandler, Arizona, is part of the Chandler Unified School District and serves students in grades 9-12. Established in 2002, Basha is known for its strong academic programs, diverse extracurricular activities, and competitive athletics. The school’s mascot is the Bear, and its colors are green, Vegas gold, and black. Basha High offers a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball, fostering school spirit and athletic excellence.

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Grand Canyon State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the country.