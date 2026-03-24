Arizona high school football: Basha unveils full 2026 schedule

The Basha Bears finished the 2025 Arizona high school football season with a 12-1 record. Their victory over Chandler earned them the Class 6A state championship. That finish earned them the No. 1 spot in the Arizona Massey Ratings and the Rivals Composite Team Rankings.

This year, defending the title will be the Bears’ foremost goal in 2026. But before reaching the playoffs, they must do well in their 10-game regular season. The Bears will have five home and five away games.

The Basha Bears will start their season with a championship rematch against the Chandler Wolves at home. They will also welcome Liberty, Westwood, Brophy College Preparatory, and Perry on their home turf. Liberty is the state’s second-best team, according to the Rivals Composite Ranking.

Meanwhile, Basha’s road games will be against Orange Lutheran (California), Pinnacle, Mesa, Salpointe Catholic, and Red Mountain. Pinnacle ranked 14th in the final Arizona high school football Massey Ratings for 2025, while Red Mountain finished eighth.

August 27 – versus Chandler

September 4 – at Orange Lutheran

September 11 – at Pinnacle

September 18 – versus Liberty

September 25 – at Red Mountain

October 2 – bye

October 9 – versus Westwood

October 16 – at Mesa

October 23 – versus Brophy College Prep

October 30 – at Salpointe Catholic

November 6 – versus Perry

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Arizona, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.