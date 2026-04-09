Arizona high school football: Casteel reveals 2026 regular season schedule

The Casteel Colts proved that the finish is more important than the start. Under head coach Joe Bushman, the Colts struggled to a 6-5 record. However, they closed the 2025 Arizona high school football season on a three-game winning streak. That stretch included their convincing victory over Centennial in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Class 6A state championship game.

While the Colts would like to improve on their 9-5 finish, they would rather defend their title regardless of their standing. That title defense, though, will depend on how they perform throughout their 2026 regular season schedule, which they have shared on their official X account.

Casteel will play 10 games over 11 weeks, with home and away games split evenly. Nine of those games are against some of the best Arizona high school football teams. A tough challenge awaits the Colts in their season opener as they host Red Mountain, Arizona’s No. 8 team in the final Massey Ratings for 2025. Their grueling schedule proceeds with a road game against Lake Oswego, the reigning Oregon Class 6A state champions.

The Colts’ other road games will feature stops at Queen Creek (Arizona’s No. 22 team), Higley (No. 16), Mountain View (No. 5), and Hamilton (No. 3). Meanwhile, they will also welcome in-state opponents Desert Vista (No. 52), Corona del Sol (No. 34), ALA Queen Creek (No. 10), and Centennial (No. 7), the team they defeated for the state championship.

Leading the charge for the Colts are quarterback Tee Smith Jr., running back Wyatt Defreitas, defensive lineman Logan Voss, and defensive back Luke Herron.

Casteel Colts 2026 regular season schedule

August 27 – versus Red Mountain

September 4 – at Lake Oswego (Oregon)

September 11 – at Higley

September 18 – at Hamilton

September 25 – versus Centennial

October 2 – bye

October 9 – versus Desert Vista

October 16 – versus ALA Queen Creek

October 23 – at Mountain View

October 30 – versus Corona del Sol

November 6 – at Queen Creek

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