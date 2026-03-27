Arizona High School Football: Mesa reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Arizona, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

With state powers like Basha and several others having already revealed who they will be taking on this upcoming fall, next out of the Grand Canyon State to do so was the Mesa Jackrabbits. The Jackrabbits had a solid 2025 campaign, reaching the AIA postseason but the team will be going through a transition period under a new head coach.

Among the matchups to watch for throughout the season for Mesa is the season opener against state powerhouse Liberty, a Oct. 16th meeting with 2025 Open Division champion Basha and a Oct. 30 showdown with Perry.

The full Mesa 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 28 – Liberty

Sep. 4 – at Sandra Day O’Connor

Sep. 11 – at Cesar Chavez

Sep. 18 – at Centennial

Sep. 25 – Mountain View

Oct. 2 – Salpointe Catholic

Oct. 16 – Basha

Oct. 23 – at Westwood

Oct. 30 – at Perry

Nov. 6 – Williams Field

Mesa during the off-season named former Mesa Community College head coach Ryan Felker to lead the football team heading into the 2026 campaign. Felker was MCC’s head coach for seven seasons and owned a 41-32 record, including reaching four junior college bowl berths.

Felker takes over for Jeremy Hathcock, who guided Mesa to a 7-5 finish last season and reached the quarterfinal round of the AIA Conference 6A playoffs, losing a heartbreaker to Centennial, 41-39.

The Jackrabbits ended this past season with a 7-5 record and finished ranked at No. 21 in the final 2025 Arizona high school football rankings.

More about Mesa High School

Mesa High School, located in Mesa, Arizona, is the city’s oldest high school and serves a diverse student body. Home of the Jackrabbits, MHS is known for its strong academic programs, including Advanced Placement and honors courses, as well as specialized academies like Biotech. The school also excels in athletics, performing arts, and extracurricular activities. With a rich history and the motto “Carry On,” Mesa High fosters a tradition of excellence, leadership, and community pride.

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Grand Canyon State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Arizona high school football excitement across the state.