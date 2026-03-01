Arizona High School Football: Perry announces 2026 schedule

It’s a new era for Perry football as Jeremy Hathcock has made the move from Mesa to become the new head coach of the Pumas.

Hathcock spent just one season at Mesa and is now at the helm of the one of the most notable programs in Arizona. This weekend, Perry revealed its 2026 schedule.

Highlighting the slate is the final game of the regular season, a Nov. 6 clash at Basha, the top-ranked team in the state last season. Hathcock’s crew will also take on Mesa the week prior in the Pumas’ final home game of the year.

The season is set to begin on Aug. 28 against Cesar Chavez. An early road game at Hamilton will also be a tough test.

Last season, Perry finished 6-6 and ended the year as the No. 18 team in the state, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. After the season, head coach Joseph Ortiz stepped down from his post. Ortiz led the Pumas for four seasons and compiled a 24-23 record.

Hathcock led Mesa to a 7-5 record in 2025. Perry is slated to return multiple key offensive pieces to the roster, including Boise State three-star quarterback commit Kael Snyder. He threw for 2,720 yards and 27 touchdowns last fall.

The full schedule can be seen below:

Aug. 28 — vs. Cesar Chavez

Sept. 4 — at Centennial (Nev.)

Sept. 11 — at Hamilton

Sept. 18 — vs. Boulder Creek

Sept. 24 — at Valley Vista

Oct. 1 — at Higley

Oct. 16 — vs. Westwood

Oct. 23 — vs. Salpointe Catholic

Oct. 30 — vs. Mesa

Nov. 6 — at Basha

More about Perry High School

