One of Arizona high school football’s oldest teams in the state will have a new head coach for the upcoming 2026 season.

According to a social media announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Francisco Rangel announced that he has been named the new head football coach at Tolleson (AZ) Tolleson Union. Rangel was previously at Phoenix (AZ) Trevor Browne as the head coach for the last six seasons.

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It’s with great honor that I will be the new head football coach at Tolleson High School. As excited as I am for this new opportunity, the decision to leave the TB community after six years has brought a world wind of emotions and gratitude.

THANK YOU to all of my current and former BRUINS for giving me your absolute best. It has been an honor to be your coach. I will look back at my time at TGB and cherish the memories we had together. To be able to play a role in your lives is something I never took for granted. Even as I leave TGB please know I will always be in your corner.

To my new TTOWN COMMUNITY, I’m very excited to meet all of you and learn the ways of Tolleson High School. I can’t wait to get to work and start this new chapter with all of you!

The Wolverines will go through a little transition period as they graduate Minnesota signee Rico Blassingame, who was the team’s top wide receiver in 2025. Tolleson will also be breaking in a new quarterback as Youngmin Lee has graduated after throwing for 2,253 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

Tolleson Union finished with a 5-4 record and as the No. 77 in the state, according to the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Tolleson Union High School

Established in 1927, Tolleson Union High School (TUHS) in Tolleson, Arizona, serves grades 9–12 with an enrollment of approximately 2,251 students. The school colors are maroon and gold, and the mascot is the Wolverine. TUHS is committed to “Excellence in Teaching and Learning for All,” offering a diverse curriculum that includes Advanced Placement courses, career and technical education, and a variety of extracurricular activities to foster student growth and success.

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Grand Canyon State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Arizona.