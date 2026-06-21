Arizona high school girls flag player becomes first to receive a Power 4 offer from the state

Offers continue to go out from the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ women’s flag football program and history was made with one of the most recent ones.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland quarterback Lacie Nemchick was offered by Nebraska last week, making the signal caller the first high school girls flag football player ever from the state of Arizona to receive a Division I, Power 4 offer. Nemchick is coming off a solid season for the Hawks, throwing for nearly 1,700 yards and 32 touchdowns.

HISTORY.



Highland QB Lacie Nemchick becomes the first-ever flag football player from Arizona to receive a college offer from a Power 4 school, picking up one from Nebraska.



Nemchick threw for 1,698 yards and 32 TDs in 9 games after transferring from Casteel.@azc_preps pic.twitter.com/otd4oIqs6H — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) June 20, 2026

Nemchick is one of several top high school girls flag football players around the country to be offered by Nebraska, the first Division I, Power 4 program to hit the ground running. The Cornhuskers have begun receiving commitments already, including Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas senior wide receiver Emmi Merhi and Mountain Vista (CO) Class of 2027 quarterback Ariana Akey, whom both announced their commitments to Nebraska for women’s flag football.

Merhi, who was named to a Rivals High School Girls Flag Football National All-American from this past season, for the Raiders has been one of the state’s top pass catchers as the 6-foot receiver has hauled in 39 passes for 399 yards and eight touchdowns.

Akey, who also named a Rivals All-American, has had herself a prolific prep career behind center for the Eagles, with the signal caller throwing for a total of 8,980 yards with 171 touchdowns over the last two seasons. The quarterback can get it done with her legs as she rushed for 2,769 yards and scored 35 touchdowns in that same span playing Colorado high school girls flag football.

Back in late January, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) junior quarterback Makena Cook became the first-ever female athlete to receive a Division I, Power 4 offer for flag from Nebraska. Cook, who is already committed to Georgia for soccer, completed 639 of 863 (74 percent) passes for 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns this past season.

More about Highland High School

“Highland High School, located in Gilbert, Arizona, is part of the Gilbert Public Schools District. Known for its strong academic programs, the school emphasizes student achievement and personal growth. It offers a variety of extracurricular activities, including athletics, arts, and clubs, aiming to foster leadership, teamwork, and community spirit. With a dedicated staff, Highland is committed to providing a well-rounded education to prepare students for future success in college and careers.”